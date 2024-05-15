Commanders’ Jahan Dotson says Jayden Daniels was the QB he wanted all along

“It’s been really good energy; really good vibes around the building.”

That has been a constant refrain heard in Ashburn, and receiver Jahan Dotson echoed the positive energy as the Commanders opened OTAs on Tuesday.

When asked about Jayden Daniels, Dotson replied, “I don’t know if I can say this, but that’s the quarterback I wanted. I was happy when we drafted him. I am really looking forward to building a relationship with him, furthering our relationship, as I have known him in the past.”

Dotson elaborated that he met and trained with Daniels in Arizona before he was drafted and before Daniels transferred to LSU.

As for the new offense being installed by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Dotson was quick to clarify that Kingsbury has made it simple to build the foundation right now.

As for the new coaching staff, Dotson expressed, “With new coaching staffs there’s always a lot of positive energy at first. Right now, I feel like the coaches are doing a great job with the morale of the team. Every day, they are making sure when we walk into the building, we walk in with a purpose.”

The former Penn State receiver drafted in the first round in 2022 declared that the energy of the coaching staff is contagious to the players. He thinks the players off the field will build relationships, but he also added that the reps on the practice field are always what a team needs to improve together.

Dotson openly admitted he was not a fan of his production last season. As a result, he said he started putting in the work in February and has set a high standard for himself for this upcoming season.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire