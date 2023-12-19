Watch Coby White's brilliant defense on Joel Embiid in final seconds of Bulls' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Coby White finished with 24 points and flirted with a triple-double, but it was his late-game defense on the reigning MVP that sealed the win for the Chicago Bulls Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Bulls were up 106-104 with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Sixers' point guard Tyrese Maxey drew in Nikola Vucevic and dished the ball to Joel Embiid off the pick and roll. White rotated over to meet Embiid in the paint on help-side to challenge a drive to the hoop.

Embiid went up expecting to draw the foul, but White put his hands up to contest the shot and then moved out of the way to avoid contact, throwing Embiid off-balance mid-air.

THAT'S HOW YOU DEFEND THE MVP pic.twitter.com/LZfgqyRTTC — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 19, 2023

"He thought there was gonna be contact, and then he just loses the ball," Stacey King, Bulls' color analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, said after the play.

Analysts Will Perdue and Kendall Gill dissected the play on NBC Sports Chicago's postgame show, applauding White's ability to slide in on help-side without sending the 7-foot, six-time All-Star to the free throw line for a chance to tie the game.

"It was a play that you don't see in the stat sheet," Gill said. "He made the proper rotation on, possibly, the two-time MVP Joel Embiid and made him change his shot simply with a defensive rotation."

"He's willing to get in there and sacrifice his body for the betterment of the team, knowing that he could be sore the next day," Perdue said. "I mean, that's a freight train coming down the lane. I understand Coby got out of the way, but what he did was enough to get in the vision of Joel Embiid so that he has a little bit of a doubt. If Coby's not there, he has a free run to the basket."

Embiid finished the game with 40 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, marking his 12th-straight 30-point game.

Coby continued his torrid offensive play, as well, tallying nine assists and eight rebounds while extending his career-long streak of consecutive 20-point games to six.

