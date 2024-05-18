Watch Clemson’s Howard’s Rock front and center in EA Sports College Football 25 trailer

Fans have been waiting for years for the next college football game and we will be getting it this summer.

EA Sports released the trailer for EA Sports College Football 25 on Friday, fueling even more excitement for the game. NCAA Football 14 is widely considered as one of the best sports games ever made, and a decade later, we’re going to be back in the game!

Clemson football was highlighted right away in the game’s trailer, with only one program appearing before them. With the trailer opening on Boise State’s blue turf, the next shot moves to Howard’s Rock, a tradition in Clemson like no other.

Check out the trailer below.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire