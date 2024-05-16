What we learned from the EA Sports College Football 25 buying options

If you are anything like me, you can’t wait for EA Sports College Football 25 to release.

It has been years since we were graced with a college football game, with NCAA 14 being a Mount Rushmore-quality game. The excitement is real for many, though I’d be lying if I didn’t say I had concerns about this game. Mind you, this is all purely opinion, but it’s how I see things and have seen them throughout the years.

Of all the video game publishers/developers over the years, EA Sports has let me down the most over the past decade. Game quality has often gone down, cash grabs have skyrocketed, and what matters about a game has fallen out the window. Rather than strong gameplay or the features fans continually ask for year after year, sports games have fallen into what I see as an ugly routine.

So, what concerns me so much about the buying options for EA Sports College Football 25? Well, it’s how deeply invested the game seems to be in Ultimate Team… The No. 1 thing I believe destroyed sports games. Looking at the deluxe edition ($99.99) and the MVP edition ($149.99), the entirety of the rewards revolve around Ultimate Team outside of early access… Arguably, it was the worst thing I could have seen personally with this game.

Is this an overreaction? It absolutely could be. There was a time early in the years of Ultimate Team when it was an excellent option and fresh for the fans. Even so, we are years removed from that time in our lives.

This was the biggest red flag for me as we approach the now confirmed July 19 release date. If you are a big Ultimate Team person to this day, then this is a home run for you and you will likely love it.

Am I still going to get the game? Yes, that’s a no brainer even if it is underwhelming and that in a way, is part of the problem. At the end of the day, people are going to buy the game. We just have to hope that this isn’t an early indication of what to expect from the game.

