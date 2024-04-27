WATCH: Christian McCaffrey learns his brother Luke is drafted by the Commanders

San Francisco 49ers runnung back Christian McCaffrey is one of the NFL’s best players. The 27-year-old is a three-time first-team All-Pro selection and the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

He is a player that new Washington general manager Adam Peters knows well. Peters was in San Francisco when the 49ers traded for McCaffrey in 2022.

Now, McCaffrey’s younger brother, Luke, is joining Peters in Washington, as the Commanders chose the Rice wide receiver at No. 100 overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

On Friday night, after Day 2 was complete, Peters said he spoke with Christian, who urged him to draft Luke.

Washington’s Twitter shared when Luke found out he was going to be a Commander.

Luke McCaffrey began his college career as a quarterback at Nebraska. He transferred to Rice, where he became a wide receiver, catching 71 passes and 13 touchdowns in 2023.

He comes to Washington, which is looking for a third wide receiver after the departure of Curtis Samuel.

