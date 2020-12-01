Watch: Chris Carson stampedes his way to end zone from 16 yards
Russell Wilson was called for intentional grounding in the second quarter Monday as the Seattle Seahawks were looking for another score against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The loss of 10 yards made it second-and-goal from the 16.
No problem for Wilson.
The Seahawks’ quarterback handed off to Chris Carson, who bullied his way into the end zone, giving Seattle a 14-0 lead after the PAT.
Oh, Chris Carson is BACK. #Seahawks @ccarson_32
— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2020