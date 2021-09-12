WATCH: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill’s one-play 75-yard touchdown
They call it Mahomes Magic for a reason 🪄
📺: #CLEvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/CK4PDnczUv
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 12, 2021
The dynamic duo of Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill strikes again with a fantastic 75-yard touchdown pass. The score occurred shortly after the Cleveland Browns extended their lead to nine points on the previous drive. The Kansas City Chiefs are well in the game despite a slow start in the first half, trailing throughout the game.