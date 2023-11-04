NFL International Series: How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt
It's Week 9 in the 2023 NFL season and it's time for another NFL International Series game. This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins (6-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) head to Germany's Frankfurt Stadium. Both teams are leaders of their respective divisions headed into the highly anticipated overseas showdown. The Dolphins vs. Chiefs game will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+ (on mobile) this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Ready to tune into another NFL International Series game? Here’s how to watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game this weekend, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.
How to watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game:
NFL+
Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games
Date: Sunday, Nov. 5
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Game: Dolphins vs. Chiefs
TV channel: NFL Network
Streaming: NFL+
What channel is the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game on?
Sunday morning's Dolphins vs. Chiefs game in Frankfurt will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.
Where to stream the NFL International Series game:
A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.
Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period.
Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:
Hulu + Live TV
Watch NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+
Fubo TV
Watch NBC, Fox, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network
NFL+
Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile
More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:
ESPN+
Stream select NFL games on ESPN
Sling TV Orange & Blue
Watch Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and ESPN
DirecTV Choice
Watch Fox, ESPN, ABC, CBS, NBC and NFL Network
YouTube TV
Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network
Amazon Prime Video
Stream NFL Thursday Night Football games