WATCH: Case Keenum, Tavon Austin connect early at Bills camp

Most fans will hope quarterback Case Keenum does not have to complete such passes during the regular season. That would mean Josh Allen is not under center.

But it’s nice to see anyway.

Early at training camp the team released a video of a very nice pass from Keenum to receiver Tavon Austin.

Austin is vying for a depth position on the Bills roster, and plays like this will help. The veteran displayed his savvy skill set, beating younger defensive back Damar Hamlin on the effort down the sideline with an over-the-shoulder grab.

Check out the clip below:

Related

Why 'gadget guy' nickname doesn't bother Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie MMQB's Albert Breer has one problem with the Bills – kind of (video) 'Lights out in Buffalo': Legendary Vin Sully called this Bills overtime win

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire