WATCH: Case Keenum, Tavon Austin connect early at Bills camp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Case Keenum
    Case Keenum
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tavon Austin
    Tavon Austin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Most fans will hope quarterback Case Keenum does not have to complete such passes during the regular season. That would mean Josh Allen is not under center.

But it’s nice to see anyway.

Early at training camp the team released a video of a very nice pass from Keenum to receiver Tavon Austin.

Austin is vying for a depth position on the Bills roster, and plays like this will help. The veteran displayed his savvy skill set, beating younger defensive back Damar Hamlin on the effort down the sideline with an over-the-shoulder grab.

Check out the clip below:

Related

Why 'gadget guy' nickname doesn't bother Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie

MMQB's Albert Breer has one problem with the Bills – kind of (video)

'Lights out in Buffalo': Legendary Vin Sully called this Bills overtime win

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories