Watch this! Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony, produces some dazzling highlight

Top 50 recruit Kiyan Anthony certainly had a good weekend at the Nike EYBL, showing off his ability as a playmaker who can get to the rim efficiently and explosively. The son of former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, the growth of Kiyan Anthony continues to be impressive.

So far this season, Kiyan Anthony is averaging 19.0 points per game which puts him in the top 15 nationally in the Nike EYBL.

A class of 2025 recruit, Kiyan Anthony is a four-star guard from Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head, New York). The 6-foot-5 prospect is the No. 37 player in the 247Sports Composite and the top-ranked player in New York in his class.

He currently holds offers from Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland and Syracuse (where his father played and developed into the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft) among other schools involved in his recruitment.

Over the weekend, Anthony showed the ability to pull apart defenses on the dribble. He also showcased some excellent shooting range and his toughness in getting to the rim.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports