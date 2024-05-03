How to watch Caitlin Clark play in her first Indiana Fever game after being drafted No. 1 overall

The excitement to watch Caitlin Clark play in the WNBA is palpable.

The 22-year-old was drafted by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft earlier this month after a historic NCAA season with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

She is at the forefront of a new wave of interest in women’s basketball and her arrival in the WNBA is a moment fans have been anticipating for some time now.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Clark’s first foray in a Fever uniform.

How to watch

Clark will make her debut appearance for Indiana in the Fever’s opening preseason game against the Dallas Wings on Friday, May 3.

Tip off at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, is at 8 p.m. ET.

For fans not in attendance, the game can be watched via the WNBA’s League Pass.

Hottest ticket in town

Ever since Clark’s name was officially thrown in for the WNBA draft, excitement around her move to the league has been growing.

Clark developed into an almost unstoppable scorer with Iowa, setting countless scoring records for both the men’s and women’s game during her time in college.

Such has been the eagerness to see her in the WNBA, ticket prices to watch the Fever more than doubled even before the draft and TickPick told CNN back in March that 83% of total tickets sold for the Fever’s upcoming season came after her announcement declaring for the draft. Indiana was widely predicted to take Clark with the first overall pick

After the almost inevitable No. 1 selection, that excitement has continued to blossom.

Her No. 22 Fever jerseys sold out within hours of going on sale, breaking the record for draft pick sales on draft night for any player in any sport, a Fanatics spokesperson told CNN; that record was subsequently days later broken by Caleb Williams after he was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Clark merchanise sold out quickly after being drafted by the Fever. - Michael Conroy/AP

The Dallas Wings, the host of Clark’s first outing with the Fever, announced earlier in April that tickets for the two teams’ preseason game have sold out with fans flocking to College Park Center to catch a glimpse of the former Hawkeye.

Clark has already been seen on court with her Fever teammates, with training camp kicking off recently around the league.

Social media clips from the Fever show Clark pulling out her trademark step-back three-pointers to the delight of her teammates, as well as winning the team’s first half-court challenge of the season.

Although she comes in with plenty of hype around her, the star rookie says she has been adjusting to a different pace of play in her early experiences of the pro game.

“It’s definitely different, but that’s what you expect when you start a new chapter of your life,” Clark told reporters. “It’s fast, a fast shot clock, but it fits my game well.

“It’s a fast pace, a lot faster than college, and you’ve got to learn quicker because you’ve got to get your mind on Friday.”

She will lace up alongside All-Star center Aliyah Boston, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year and the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft.

The pair could form a scary proposition for opposing defenders as they look to improve on a 13–27 record from last season, with the team finishing 10th in the WNBA standings – last in the Eastern Conference – and missing the playoffs.

Clark (center) and Boston (right) could be a tough tandem for opposing defenses to stop next season and a fruitful long-term partnership for the Fever. - Michael Conroy/AP

Boston – who averaged 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds last season – said she hopes to improve on a promising debut WNBA campaign.

“To be able to come in my second year and be able to hold off (defenders) a little bit longer, be able to finish through contact a little bit better than I did my rookie season, that’s a lot better,” Boston said.

Friday’s preseason game against the Wings is the first of two for the Fever, with the second coming against the Atlanta Dream in Indianapolis on May 10.

Indiana tips off its regular season against the Connecticut Sun on May 14 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

