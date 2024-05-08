Advertisement
Breaking news:

Nikola Jokić wins NBA MVP for 3rd time in past 4 years

WATCH: Bucs celebrate 10 years since drafting Mike Evans

jason kanno

It has been exactly 10 years since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted wide receiver Mike Evans with the seventh-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Since then, Evans has become the best offensive player in franchise history, breaking records and winning a Super Bowl ring in his decade with Tampa Bay.

Watch as the Bucs revisit the night they drafted their legendary wide receiver:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire