WATCH: Bucs celebrate 10 years since drafting Mike Evans

It has been exactly 10 years since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted wide receiver Mike Evans with the seventh-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Since then, Evans has become the best offensive player in franchise history, breaking records and winning a Super Bowl ring in his decade with Tampa Bay.

Watch as the Bucs revisit the night they drafted their legendary wide receiver:

We drafted one of the greatest Bucs of all time 🔟 years ago today 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gbQWkZoo3F — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire