Watch Bucks' Andre Jackson Jr. get his head above the rim on putback dunk

Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings

Put this one in the Dunk of the Year competition.

Late in the Bucks' blowout loss to the Kings, Milwaukee's Andre Jackson Jr. got his head above the rim on this putback dunk.

Andre Jackson Jr.'s head was ABOVE THE RIM on this putback slam pic.twitter.com/omVUf3TvTJ — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2024

Watch that again and check out the reactions of JaVale McGee on the court and the Kings' bench to that throwdown. De'Aaron Fox even talked about it postgame.

"Kevin's [Huerter] reaction was crazy. I don't know if y'all saw, I hit him on the head and he's like, 'He's from upstate.' I’m like, 'Bro, I don't care.'"



De'Aaron Fox on the Kings' bench reaction to Andre Jackson Jr's monster putback dunk pic.twitter.com/RtawaYsOGs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 13, 2024

Fox and the Kings could laugh about it because they got the laugher win, 129-94, behind 29 from Fox and 22 points plus 11 rebounds from Domantas Sabonis.