Watch Bucks' Andre Jackson Jr. get his head above the rim on putback dunk

·1 min read
Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings
Put this one in the Dunk of the Year competition.

Late in the Bucks' blowout loss to the Kings, Milwaukee's Andre Jackson Jr. got his head above the rim on this putback dunk.

Watch that again and check out the reactions of JaVale McGee on the court and the Kings' bench to that throwdown. De'Aaron Fox even talked about it postgame.

Fox and the Kings could laugh about it because they got the laugher win, 129-94, behind 29 from Fox and 22 points plus 11 rebounds from Domantas Sabonis.