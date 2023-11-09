How to watch Big Ten Men's Basketball Quadrupleheader on Peacock: Live stream info, tip off times, and more

Big Ten basketball games are available on Peacock all season long. A total of 30 exclusive men's games will be featured on the streaming service, with every Big Ten school making at least one appearance.

The schedule will also feature some of college basketball's most storied rivalries including Indiana vs Purdue (January 16), Michigan vs Michigan State (January 30), and Ohio State vs Wisconsin (February 13).

Tune in this Friday, November 10 for a quardrupleheader of Big Ten Men's basketball action that you won't want to miss. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM with the B1G College Countdown Show before the Texas A&M Aggies take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:00 PM.

The UTSA Roadrunners will go head-to-head with the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7:30 PM. At 8:00 PM ET it's the Alabama State Hornets vs the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Lastly, the Tennessee Volunteers will face the Wisconsin Badgers at 9:00 PM.

See below for additional information on how to live stream each game and for the full schedule of men's college basketball games on Peacock.

How to watch Texas A&M vs Ohio State:

When: Friday, November 10

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Oho

Time: 7:00 PM ET; Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM

Live stream: Peacock

How to watch UTSA vs Minnesota:

When: Friday, November 10

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Live stream: Peacock

How to watch Alabama State vs Iowa:

When: Friday, November 10

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Live stream: Peacock

How to watch Tennessee vs Wisconsin:

When: Friday, November 10

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Live stream: Peacock

How can I watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 32 men’s basketball games and 20 women’s basketball games across the 2023-2024 season. Peacock subscribers will also get two Big Ten Men’s tournament games and two Big Ten Women’s tournament games LIVE.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Who won the Big Ten Basketball Championship game last year?

Purdue defeated Penn State 67–65 to win the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship. Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 30 points on 12-17 shooting from the field and 13 rebounds, both game highs.

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock in 2023-24