Watch: Best moments of Warriors 23-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors’ season didn’t end how many had hoped. The Sacramento Kings eliminated them from the play-in tournament. The Warriors struggled for consistency throughout the regular season, dealing with a string of injuries and suspensions. Klay Thompson’s impending free agency hung over the franchise like a dark cloud.

However, in the midst of the struggle, there were some clear, bright spots, and some highlight moments that got fans out of their seats and cheering for their favorite team. Young stars took a step forward in their development. And the veteran core found ways to roll back the years for moments of awe-inspiring talent.

The Warriors YouTube channel recently released a highlight reel of the team’s best moments from this past season. The year may not have ended how everyone had hoped, but it didn’t fail to entertain.

You can watch the full highlight reel by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire