Klay Thompson could explore the free agent market

Klay Thompson will become an unrestricted free agent once the playoffs conclude. He will be free to negotiate terms with any interested party in the league. The Golden State Warriors are expected to re-sign their veteran sharpshooter. However, there’s still a chance he could have his head turned by offers from elsewhere.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Thompson could be weighing up his options ahead of the free agency period. The four-time NBA Champion could potentially value playing time and lifestyle over the value of his next contract, which could make things interesting for the Warriors.

“There’s a sense that Thompson is really taking these extra couple months to assess his future and decide whether he wants to continue with the Warriors, regardless of contract offer,” Slater wrote. “What else is out there from a money, role and lifestyle standpoint? How much of a priority do the Warriors make him in the lead up? What is their final offer and how does it compare?”

Thompson was impressive for the Warriors this season. However, he did have some blips in production, with his 0-for-10 shooting night against the Sacramento Kings likely to leave a sour taste in his mouth. Nevertheless, he is still a starting-caliber talent in the NBA and will likely want to continue playing a big role.

With a few months until the start of free agency, seeing what Thompson decides to do will be interesting. However, the most logical outcome is that he re-signs with the Warriors and continues his career in the Bay Area.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire