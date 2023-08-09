2023 NFL preseason: How to watch the Bengals vs. Packers game

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Football is (un)officially back! The 2023 NFL preseason opened with the Hall of Fame Game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets last Thursday, kicking off three full, football-centric weeks. This week, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Green Bay Packers. The game will likely see Jordan Love step into the role of starting quarterback, so it's one you probably won't want to miss.

Ready to watch some football? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Packers game, plus the rest of the 2023 NFL preseason, including the full preseason schedule, where to stream NFL games this year and more.

Date: Friday, August 11

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Game: Cincinatti Bengals at Green Bay Packers

TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming: Fubo

How to watch the Bengals vs. Packers game:

2023 NFL preseason full schedule:

All times Eastern

Week 1

Thursday, August 10

Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 11

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns, 7:30 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 13

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4 p.m.

Week 2

Thursday, August 17

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 18

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 19

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m.

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m.

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 20

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, August 21

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 3

Thursday, August 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Friday, August 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m (Fox)

How to watch all the NFL preseason games:

Many NFL preseason games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). If you want to watch out-of-market games, a $5 monthly subscription to NFL+ will get you access to every out-of-market-game in the season (and preseason). There will also be a few national broadcast NFL preseason games airing across NBC, ESPN, Fox and CBS (and one streaming on Amazon Prime Video) in the coming weeks. Here’s how to watch every NFL preseason game in 2023.

When does football season start?

This year’s NFL season, made up of 272 regular-season games, kicks off on Thursday, September 7, 2023 with a match between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2023 NFL season will see the first football game on Black Friday, as well as international games in London and Munich.

More ways to watch NFL games this season:

