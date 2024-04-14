WATCH: Behind-the-scenes of Mike Gorman Day at TD Garden originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mike Gorman Day at TD Garden was a success.

The Boston Celtics earned a dominant victory over the Washington Wizards in Gorman's final regular-season game. The legendary broadcaster, who's been the team's play-by-play voice for the last 43 years, was honored throughout the day with gifts, an emotional tribute video, and a special halftime ceremony. The Celtics also named their broadcast table after Gorman.

You can check out the best moments from Mike Gorman Day here.

Our NBC Sports Boston crew followed Gorman throughout Sunday's events as fans, players, and others congratulated him on an exceptional career. While this was a perfect sendoff for the beloved commentator, he'll remain on the call for C's games throughout the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video of Mike Gorman Day in the video player above.