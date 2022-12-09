Watch: Baker Mayfield had Rams fired up in locker room after beating Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams might only be 4-9 after beating the Las Vegas Raiders, but the scene in the locker room afterwards tells you everything you need to know about how much a win during a rough season means.

Baker Mayfield was at the center of it all, joining the team just two days ago after being claimed off waivers. He didn’t start the game, but he played every snap after the first three and led the Rams to a miraculous comeback win over Las Vegas. And he had his new teammates fired up in the locker room following the victory.

Sean McVay gave a quick speech to his team before handing a game ball to former Raiders OC Greg Olson (now on the Rams’ staff again) and Mayfield. The quarterback then got swarmed by the team as he broke things downs, saying he’s “happy to be home.”

“Good (expletive) job, man. That’s how you fight. I’m happy to be home, man. Rams on three!” he yelled.

Come for the Victory Speech, stay for @bakermayfield getting a game ball. 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/tRwmm7ioTk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 9, 2022

The Rams (almost certainly) aren’t going to make the playoffs, but any wins they get down the stretch will be huge for the morale in the locker room. This is evidence of that, and Mayfield already has his teammates buying in after just one game.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire