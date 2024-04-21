Arch Manning ends first two Texas football spring game drives with touchdowns

Texas fans finally got a taste of the future on Saturday at the Spring Orange-White game.

After quarterback Trey Owens threw the first touchdown of the game to Thatcher Milton, his compatriot Arch Manning responded with a 75-yard touchdown to DeAndre Moore Jr. It was the first touchdown of the day for the white team, which had been down 14-0.

It was the first snap of the day for the former five-star recruit with famous uncles, as he hasn't thrown many passes during his time on the 40-acres due to Quinn Ewers' stranglehold on the starting job. Ewers had a rocky first couple of passes in the game, with his second pass of the day being tipped by Ethan Burke and returned by Alfred Collins for a touchdown.

The second touchdown for the white team also belonged to Manning, as he led the team down the field and ended it with a 29-yard dime to running back Jaydon Blue.

According to the Longhorn Network broadcast, the sophomore threw for 190 yards while completing 11 of 13 passes in the first half. To cap his afternoon, Manning threw another 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. That ball was caught by Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond.

Regardless, Steve Sarkisian has made it clear that Ewers will be the starter for Texas' 2024-25 season. Last year, Ewers led the Longhorns to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, Manning made just enough appearances to keep his redshirt, and both have impressed their coach during spring training.

“Both guys are doing really well,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I think you can feel year-three Quinn, you can feel year-two Arch. For both guys, their command is going to be really important. It's not just what they know. It's not just their ability to function. It's making sure the guys around them are in the right frame of mind and have the have the right knowledge to perform with them.”

Contributing: Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Arch Manning starts Texas football spring game with 2 TDs in 2 drives