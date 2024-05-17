How to watch Alabama softball take on USC Upstate in Tuscaloosa Regional

Patrick Murphy and the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team will get rolling the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Friday in the Tuscaloosa Regional at Rhoads Stadium. This is the 19th straight season that Coach Murphy and Alabama have hosted a regional.

Following the first game of the regional between the Clemson Tigers and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at 1 p.m. CT on the ACC Network, Murphy, and the Crimson Tide will take the diamond to battle the USC Upstate Spartans.

The regional is set to take place Friday through Sunday with the winner advancing to the Super Regionals next week before the Women’s College World Series gets underway.

How to watch Alabama softball vs. USC Upstate

Date: Friday, May 17, 2024

Location: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch Here)

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Alabama softball team as the postseason progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire