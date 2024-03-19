Watch new 49ers QB Dobbs hit Jennings for Hail Mary TD at Tennessee originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Recent free-agent addition Joshua Dobbs enters the 49ers quarterbacks room already having a tight bond with one of San Francisco's key wide receivers.

Dobbs, 29, played at Tennessee alongside 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings during the 2015 and 2016 NCAA seasons, where the two teammates became good friends and Volunteers royalty.

The “royalty” tag will forever be upon them because of their roles in a thrilling ending between then-No. 11 Tennessee and then-No. 25 Georgia in 2016. Famously, Dobbs and Jennings connected on a walk-off 43-yard Hail Mary to give Tennessee a 34-31 road win.

In 2016, new 49ers backup QB Josh Dobbs hit Jauan Jennings on an incredible Hail Mary in the final seconds to lift Tennessee past Georgia in Athens. Now, they’re teammates.#49ers pic.twitter.com/LM1DtyU5sb — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) March 18, 2024

The tandem has relished the moment ever since.

Dobbs and Jennings coincidentally faced off seven years to the day after their iconic play when the 49ers hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Of course, the two caught up and swapped jerseys for old time’s sake.

Yesterday was the 7-year anniversary of @josh_dobbs1 & Jauan Jennings connecting on a Hail Mary pass that lifted @Vol_Football to a miracle win at Georgia



The two connected again following yesterday's Cardinals-49ers game in Santa Clara https://t.co/4L68CzjrtZ pic.twitter.com/GXRafErMLr — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) October 2, 2023

The two no longer have to wait for an occasional matchup to greet each other as they’ve reunited as teammates.

And while Dobbs likely won’t see the field too much for the 49ers in 2024, his rapport with Jennings could be vital in the unfortunate scenario where 24-year-old Brock Purdy is unavailable.

Dobbs, new to San Francisco, already has a friend in the locker room.

