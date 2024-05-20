How to watch 2024 NCAA women's golf championships, Charles Schwab Challenge

An individual and team winner will be crowned this week at the NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships.

This year's edition is at a revamped Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour heads back to Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth.

Here's a look at how to watch this week's golf events, including the PGA Tour Champions' second major of the season (stream links will be included when available).

Monday

6-10PM (GC/Peacock): NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships, final round (stroke play)

Tuesday

1-3:30PM (GC/Peacock): NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships, quarterfinals (match play)

6-10PM (GC/Peacock): NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships, semifinals (match play)

Wednesday

6-10PM (GC/Peacock): NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships, finals (match play)

Thursday

7AM-Noon (GC): Soudal Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

1-4PM (GC/Peacock): KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

7AM-Noon (GC): Soudal Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

1-4PM (GC/Peacock): KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Saturday

7:30AM-Noon (GC): Soudal Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-4PM (NBC/Peacock): KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (CBS): Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3 (PGA Tour)