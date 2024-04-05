How to watch the 2024 Masters on TV, streaming, online

Live coverage of the 2024 Masters Tournament from Augusta National Golf Club will be on a host of television, streaming and online options.

Masters.com will have live events every day of tournament week, from players on the range to shot-by-shot coverage of featured player groups during the tournament. Its media partners, ESPN and CBS, will also show live coverage from the Par 3 Contest and all four days of the tournament.

In addition, Sirius XM radio will have live updates on each day of the tournament on channel 92.

See the full schedule below, or go to Masters.com.

Monday, April 8

Noon-2 p.m.: On The Range at Augusta National (Masters.com)

Tuesday, April 9

Noon-2 p.m.: On The Range at Augusta National (Masters.com)

Wednesday, April 10

9 a.m.-11 a.m.: On The Range at Augusta National (Masters.com)

Noon-5 p.m.: Par 3 Contest (Masters.com)

Noon-3 p.m.: Par 3 Contest (ESPN+)

3-5 p.m.: Par 3 Contest (ESPN)

Thursday, April 11

8:15-8:30 a.m.: Honorary Starters (Masters.com)

8:30-10:30 a.m.: On The Range at Augusta National (Masters.com)

9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: Coverage of Holes 4, 5 and 6; Amen Corner, Holes 15 and 16 & Featured Groups (Masters.com)

2-7 p.m.: First Round Live Radio Coverage (Sirius XM 92)

3-7:30 p.m.: First Round Live TV Coverage (ESPN)

3-7:30 p.m.: First Round Broadcast (Masters.com)

8-11 p.m.: First Round Replay (ESPN)

11:35-11:50 p.m.: First Round Highlights (CBS)

Friday, April 12

8:30-10:30 a.m.: On The Range at Augusta National (Masters.com)

9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: Coverage of Holes 4, 5 and 6; Amen Corner, Holes 15 and 16 & Featured Groups (Masters.com)

2-7 p.m.: Second Round Live Radio Coverage (Sirius XM 92)

3-7:30 p.m.: Second Round Live TV Coverage (ESPN)

3-7:30 p.m.: Second Round Broadcast (Masters.com)

8-11 p.m.: Second Round Replay (ESPN)

11:35-11:50 p.m.: Second Round Highlights (CBS)

Saturday, April 13

10:30 a.m.-7:15 p.m.: Coverage of Holes 4, 5 and 6; Amen Corner, Holes 15 and 16 & Featured Groups (Masters.com)

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: On The Range at Augusta National (Masters.com)

2-7 p.m.: Third Round Live Radio Coverage (Sirius XM 92)

3-7:30 p.m.: Third Round Broadcast (Masters.com)

3-7 p.m.: Third Round Live TV Coverage (CBS)

Sunday, April 14

10:30 a.m.-7:15 p.m.: Coverage of Holes 4, 5 and 6; Amen Corner, Holes 15 and 16 & Featured Groups (Masters.com)

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: On The Range at Augusta National (Masters.com)

2-7 p.m.: Final Round Live Radio Coverage (Sirius XM 92)

2-7 p.m.: Final Round Broadcast (Masters.com)

2-7 p.m.: Final Round Live TV Coverage (CBS)

7 p.m.: Green Jacket Ceremony (Masters.com)

