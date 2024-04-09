Watch: 2024 edition of ‘One Shining Moment’

With UConn’s 75-60 win over Purdue in the championship game of the NCAA Tournament, the 2023-24 college basketball season is complete. Once the clock hit zero, the confetti dropped, the trophy was presented, and the net was cut down. But there still was one more piece of business to take care, and that’s the montage that has closed every tournament since 1987 set to the now-classic “One Shining Moment”:

You’ll notice the severe lack of Notre Dame in this montage because the Irish weren’t anywhere close to being a tournament team this season. Micah Shrewsberry took over the program, and he had to scramble just to assemble a roster for the season from the moment he was hired.

Fortunately, all signs point to the Irish heading in the right direction. It might take at least another season before the Irish find themselves back in this montage, but they have the right guy at the helm, and he will rebuild the program into something South Bend can be proud of.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire