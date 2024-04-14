How to Watch the 2024 Boston Marathon Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Stream the 2024 Boston Marathon with a free trial to DirecTV Stream or fubo, or with a subscription to ESPN+.

The world’s oldest annual marathon is back as the 2024 Boston Marathon kicks off on Monday. This 128th running of the famous race sees some of the world’s best runners, including Hellen Obiri, Sharon Lokedi, Evans Chebet, and Sisay Lemma, as well as thousands of amateurs.

If you can’t make it to Boston to see the runners in person, read on. Below is a quick guide on where to livestream the Boston Marathon online in 2024, plus a schedule of group start times for the race.

How to Watch the 2024 Boston Marathon Online

The 2024 Boston Marathon is being broadcast on ESPN2, but spectators without cable can tune in using a live TV streaming service or ESPN+. Here’s a breakdown of all the best ways to watch the 2024 Boston Marathon, including pricing and free trial information.

Stream the Boston Marathon on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is often our top recommendation for watching sports without cable. The streamer carries ESPN2 in its Entertainment package (the most affordable plan) which offers more than 90 channels total. All DirecTV Stream packages also start with a five-day free trial. After that, the Entertainment plan will cost $79.99 a month.

Stream the Boston Marathon on ESPN+

ESPN+ is a much more affordable option for watching the Boston Marathon this year, although it doesn’t offer a free trial. ESPN+ costs $10.99 a month or $108.99 a year if you pay annually. Besides a Boston Marathon livestream, ESPN+ also offers coverage of college football, UFC, soccer, NHL, and more.

Stream the Boston Marathon on fubo

Another live TV streaming service with a free trial that you can use to watch the 2024 Boston Marathon is fubo. Subscriptions start with a seven-day free trial, and then packages start at $79.99 a month after that. fubo’s most affordable plan, the Pro package, includes almost 200 channels including ESPN2.

Stream the Boston Marathon on Sling

Sling — a popular, budget-friendly live TV streaming service — carries ESPN2 in its 32-channel Orange package. This plan costs just $40 a month (no free trial), making it much more affordable than most live TV streamers.

Stream the Boston Marathon on Hulu + Live TV

In terms of overall value, Hulu + Live TV is one of the best streaming services out there. It costs $76.99 a month (no free trial), which isn’t cheap, but you get access to more than 95 live TV channels, Hulu (on-demand), ESPN+, and Disney+. Since it carries ESPN2, that means you can tune into the Boston Marathon on either ESPN+ or ESPN2.

Get a Free Boston Marathon Livestream

Want to watch the 2024 Boston Marathon for free? You’re in luck. Thanks to the free trials offered by DirecTV Stream and fubo, you can watch the race without paying. Just sign up for either free trial, watch the marathon, and be sure to cancel before the trial is over to avoid any charges.

When is the Boston Marathon? 2024 Date, Start Times

The 2024 Boston Marathon is happening on Monday, April 15. Here’s the schedule of start times for each group of racers (times in ET):

Men’s wheelchair division: 9:02 a.m.

Women’s wheelchair division: 9:05 a.m.

Men’s elite race: 9:37 a.m.

Women’s elite race: 9:47 a.m.

Para athletics division: 9:50 a.m.

First wave: 10 a.m.

Second wave: 10:25 a.m.

Third wave: 10:50 a.m.

Fourth wave: 11:15 a.m.

