2023 NCAA volleyball tournament: Schedule, bracket, times, streaming info

The 2023 NCAA Volleyball Tournament is underway, and will be played through its Dec. 17 finale in Tampa, Florida.

The No. 1 seeds bring plenty of prestige, with Stanford and Nebraska leading the pack with 14 titles between them. Nebraska, of course, broke the volleyball attendance record earlier this season when 92,003 fans packed into Memorial Stadium to see the Cornhusker volleyball team play Omaha in an exhibition.

Elsewhere in the bracket, Wisconsin sits as a No. 1 seed after upending the Cornhuskers last Friday. The Badgers are riding a high, having given Nebraska its only loss of the season.

The Pac-12 has solid representation in its last season as is, as Stanford, Oregon, Washington State, Arizona State, and USC all look to leave their mark. The SEC have eight teams in the fold, leading the pack.

Eight Texas teams find themselves in the fold as well, including No. 2 Texas playing Texas A&M in the first round. Texas State lost to SMU in the first round in an intrastate matchup. Baylor defeated No. 7 James Madison. TCU will take on Florida State, No. 8 Houston plays UC Santa Barbara, and Stephen F. Austin has No. 3 Arkansas Friday.

Here's a look at how to watch the NCAA Tournament this season, and where to find the games live.

How to watch the 2023 NCAA Volleyball Tournament

Dates: Thursday, Nov. 30 - Sunday, Dec. 17

Stream: ESPN+

How to watch ESPN+

ESPN+ is ESPN's streaming-only service, and can be gotten in a few different ways.

ESPN+ by itself costs $10.99 per month. There is also the Disney bundle, which has Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. This option, which has ads, costs $14.99 per month.

2023 NCAA Volleyball bracket, scores

Thursday, Nov. 30

Western Michigan 3, No. 7 Auburn 0

No. 5 Georgia Tech 3, South Alabama 1

No. 6 Marquette 3, Eastern Illinois 0

Baylor 3, No. 7 James Madison 0

No. 7 SMU 3, Texas State 0

Miami 3, No. 8 Northern Iowa 1

No. 3 Purdue 3, Fairfield 0

No. 2 Louisville 3 , Wright State 1

No. 2 Texas 3 , Texas A&M 1

No. 4 Florida 3 , FGCU 0

Hawaii 3 , No. 7 Iowa State 1

No. 2 Kentucky 3 , Wofford 0

No. 4 Kansas vs. Omaha, 8 p.m.

No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Jackson State, 8:30 p.m.

No. 2 Oregon vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

