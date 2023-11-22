How to watch the 2023 Bayou Classic: TV/Live stream info for Southern vs Grambling football game

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Bayou Classic - Southern vs Grambling

The 2023 Bayou Classic takes place this Saturday, November 25 as the Southern Jaguars go head-to-head with the Grambling State Tigers at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Live coverage begins at 2:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday's game marks the 50th annual Bayou Classic. Southern currently holds the all-time series lead with a 25-24 record after defeating Grambling 34-17 in last year's match up. The two schools are currently tied for third place in the SWAC West this season with a 5-5 record.

Saturday's halftime show will feature a Battle of the Bands, a long-standing and highly anticipated tradition between Southern University and Grambling State.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the 2023 Bayou Classic.

RELATED: How to watch Penn State vs Michigan State - Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Friday’s game

How to watch the 2023 Bayou Classic:

Who: Southern University vs Grambling State

When: Saturday, November 25

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch sports on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You'll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What else can I watch on Peacock?

Here's what else you get with Peacock:



New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.

Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.

Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.

The LIVE sports you love all in one place, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.

Kids' movies and shows, including Where's Waldo? and Curious George.

Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.

What devices does Peacock support?

TV:

Android TV, Apple TV, COX, Fire TV, LG TV, Hisense VIDAA, Roku, Samsung, Vizio Smart TV, Xfinity

Computer:

Chrome OS, macOS, Windows PC

Mobile & Tablet:

Android phones & tablets, Fire Tablet, iPhone and iPad

Game Consoles:

PlayStation, Xbox, Meta VR devices

View the full list of supported devices here. (If you don’t see it listed, we’re probably working on it!)