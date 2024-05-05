'It wasn’t great but to be totally honest, who cares?' - David Wagner

[BBC]

[Getty Images]

Norwich City and Leeds United will face each other in the Championship play-off semi-final with both going into the game on the back of indifferent form.

The Canaries failed to win any of their final three games, and were beaten 1-0 at Birmingham City on Saturday. The Blues were relegated to League One despite that victory.

Leeds had a 2-1 reversal at home to Southampton on Saturday and have lost 4 of their last 6 games, they finished third in the table behind Premier League-bound Leicester and Ipswich.

After the game at St Andrew's, City head coach David Wagner had this to say to BBC Radio Norfolk:

"We don’t have the best squad but we do have the best team.

“The most important thing was that everyone stayed healthy. We had to manage our squad. It wasn’t great but to be totally honest, who cares?”

You can listen to the full interview with Wagner here.

What do you make of his comments?

Were you one of the 2200 fans who made the journey to the West Midlands?

Are you glad the Canaries took it easy in the sunshine at Birmingham with much bigger matches to come?

How do you think Norwich will fare in the play-offs?

Are you happy City are facing Leeds rather than Ipswich or Southampton?

Get in touch with BBC Sport here.