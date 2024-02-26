Washington WR Rome Odunze will work out at the Combine

Of the big three wide receivers in the 2024 NFL draft, only one will work out at the Scouting Combine.

That one is Washington's Rome Odunze, who will run and test in Indianapolis this week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The other top wide receivers, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU's Malik Nabers, have decided to go to the Combine only for interviews, not for workouts.

Odunze is a big-play receiver who averaged 17.8 yards per catch as a senior last season, and he'll hope to impress NFL teams by showing off some of that speed on the field in Indianapolis.