Washington works out two running backs on Monday

The Washington Football Team could be looking for depth at running back behind starter Antonio Gibson, third-down back J.D. McKissic and rookie Jaret Patterson.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, Washington worked out running backs D’Onta Foreman and Ryquell Armstead on Monday.

Perhaps Washington is just trying out running backs in case one is needed this season due to injury. Gibson injured his shoulder in the Week 1 loss to the Chargers and was listed on the injury report for Week 1. However, after missing one day of practice, he participated in the final two days last week.

Foreman was a third-round pick in 2017 by the Houston Texans. He spent two seasons with the Texans before being waived. He spent a few weeks with the Indianapolis Colts before landing with the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

Foreman signed with the Falcons this summer but was released after three weeks.

For his NFL career, Foreman has 107 carries for 421 yards and two touchdowns. At 6-foot-1, 236 pounds, Foreman could be a short-yardage solution for Washington if it wants to add another back.

Foreman rushed for over 2,000 yards during his final season at Texas in 2016.

Armstead, 24, was a fifth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. He rushed 35 times for 108 yards in 2019 and missed the 2020 season due to COVID-19.