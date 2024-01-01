Washington vs. Texas: How to watch tonight's Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game
The regular NCAA college football season is over, 2024 has officially begun, and now, it's time for the annual Sugar Bowl game. This evening, after the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl game, No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas in the 2024 Sugar Bowl. Currently, the Texas Longhorns are favored to win over the Washington Huskies. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington vs. Texas Sugar Bowl game.
How to watch the Washington vs. Texas game:
Fubo TV
Watch ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+
Date: Monday, Jan 1, 2024
Time: 8:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. PT
Game: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas
Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
TV Channel: ESPN
Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV
When is the Sugar Bowl game?
The Washington Huskies face the Texas Longhorns on New Year's Day, Jan 1, 2024 at 8:45 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Washington vs. Texas game on?
Tonight's Washington vs. Texas game will air on ESPN. Don't have access to cable or live TV? Here's what we recommend for streaming tonight's Rose Bowl game.
Fubo TV gives you access to ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. And right now, Fubo is offering a holiday deal: get $20 off your first month of any tier!
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
College football bowl games:
Monday, Jan. 1
No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin (ReliaQuest Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (Citrus Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ABC
No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty (Fiesta Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ESPN
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl) | 5 p.m. | ESPN
No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (CFP Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl) | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN
Which channels is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.
Every way to watch college football in 2023:
ESPN+
Most budget-friendly way to stream NCAA college football
Hulu + Live TV
Best way to watch NCAA college football
Fubo TV
Best way to watch NCAA AND NFL football games
Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports add-on
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, ABC, NBC, SECN and ACCN
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and Altitude Sports
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC and ABC
Peacock
Stream Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC
Paramount+
Stream Big Ten on CBS