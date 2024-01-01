Washington vs. Texas: How to watch tonight's Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Why you can trust us

The Texas Longhorns face the Washington Huskies in the 2024 Sugar Bowl today. (Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The regular NCAA college football season is over, 2024 has officially begun, and now, it's time for the annual Sugar Bowl game. This evening, after the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl game, No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas in the 2024 Sugar Bowl. Currently, the Texas Longhorns are favored to win over the Washington Huskies. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington vs. Texas Sugar Bowl game.

How to watch the Washington vs. Texas game:

Fubo TV Watch ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network $55 for your first month at Fubo

Hulu + Live TV Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+ $76/month at Hulu

Date: Monday, Jan 1, 2024

Time: 8:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. PT

Game: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV

When is the Sugar Bowl game?

The Washington Huskies face the Texas Longhorns on New Year's Day, Jan 1, 2024 at 8:45 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Washington vs. Texas game on?

Tonight's Washington vs. Texas game will air on ESPN. Don't have access to cable or live TV? Here's what we recommend for streaming tonight's Rose Bowl game.

College football bowl games:

Monday, Jan. 1

No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin (ReliaQuest Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (Citrus Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ABC

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty (Fiesta Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ESPN

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl) | 5 p.m. | ESPN

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (CFP Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl) | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

Every way to watch college football in 2023:

ESPN+ Most budget-friendly way to stream NCAA college football $10.99/month at ESPN

Hulu + Live TV Best way to watch NCAA college football $76/month at Hulu

Fubo TV Best way to watch NCAA AND NFL football games $75 at Fubo

Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports add-on Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, ABC, NBC, SECN and ACCN $31 for your first month at Sling

DirecTV Choice Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and Altitude Sports $75/month at DirecTV

YouTube TV Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC and ABC $73/month at YouTube

Peacock Stream Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC $5.99/month at Peacock