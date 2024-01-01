Advertisement
Washington vs. Texas: How to watch tonight's Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: The Texas Longhorns mascot tries to fire up the crowd during the Big 12 Championship football game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys on December 02, 2023 at AT&T Studium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The Texas Longhorns face the Washington Huskies in the 2024 Sugar Bowl today. (Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The regular NCAA college football season is over, 2024 has officially begun, and now, it's time for the annual Sugar Bowl game. This evening, after the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl game, No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas in the 2024 Sugar Bowl. Currently, the Texas Longhorns are favored to win over the Washington Huskies. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington vs. Texas Sugar Bowl game.

How to watch the Washington vs. Texas game:

  • Hulu + Live TV

    Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+

    $76/month at Hulu

Date: Monday, Jan 1, 2024

Time: 8:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. PT

Game: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV

When is the Sugar Bowl game?

The Washington Huskies face the Texas Longhorns on New Year's Day, Jan 1, 2024 at 8:45 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Washington vs. Texas game on?

Tonight's Washington vs. Texas game will air on ESPN. Don't have access to cable or live TV? Here's what we recommend for streaming tonight's Rose Bowl game.

(Fubo)

Fubo TV

Watch ESPN, ABC, Fox, FS1, CBSN and more

Fubo TV gives you access to ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. And right now, Fubo is offering a holiday deal: get $20 off your first month of any tier!

$55 for your first month at Fubo
(Hulu)

Hulu + Live TV

Watch ESPN, ESPNU, ABC, Fox, FS1, CBS, plus get ESPN+

Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.

$76/month at Hulu

College football bowl games:

Monday, Jan. 1

No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin (ReliaQuest Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (Citrus Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ABC

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty (Fiesta Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ESPN

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl) | 5 p.m. | ESPN

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (CFP Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl) | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

Every way to watch college football in 2023:

  • Fubo TV

    Best way to watch NCAA AND NFL football games

    $75 at Fubo

  • DirecTV Choice

    Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and Altitude Sports

    $75/month at DirecTV