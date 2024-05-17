Washington and Lee Men’s Lacrosse NCAA Elite Eight Preview

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — The Washington and Lee men’s lacrosse team are back in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division III Tournament. The generals have a tall task as they take on the number 1 team in the country in Salisbury Saturday at 4:30pm in Salisbury, Maryland.

W and L is ready to get it done needing three wins to become national champs!

