Who is the Washington Football Team QB? Meet Taylor Heinicke

Ron Rivera called Taylor Heinicke in early December of last year with a chance to be the Washington Football Team's "quarantine" quarterback – one who prepared separate from the team, therefore not exposing him to COVID-19 – and could play in an emergency

One month later, he started a playoff game and rose to the challenge opposite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady in a 31-23 defeat at home.

Coming into the 2021 season as the backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick, Heinicke entered Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after Fitzpatrick, who Washington signed to start, suffered a hip subluxation in the second quarter.

Heinicke completed 11 of 15 passes with a touchdown in a 20-16 loss.

With Fitzpatrick placed on the injured reserve Monday, Rivera confirmed the starter will now be Heinicke. Kyle Allen will be the backup. Both played for Rivera with the Carolina Panthers earlier in their careers.

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) scrambles with the ball past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField.

Heinicke took the majority of the first-team snaps in practice the week before the 2020 wild-card round matchup against the Buccaneers, as the team held out the now-retired Alex Smith with a calf injury. He went 26-for-44 with one touchdown and one completion and added another score on the ground during one of his six attempts (46 yards). It was the second start of his career.

Who is Taylor Heinicke?

Before that playoff game against the Buccaneers, Heinicke appeared in one regular-season contest for Washington when he relieved Dwayne Haskins – now with the Pittsburgh Steelers – on Dec. 27 against the Panthers. He completed 12 of 19 passing attempts for 137 yards and one touchdown (three rushes for 22 yards) to bring Washington within one score of Carolina.

A native of the Atlanta suburbs, Heinicke was a four-year starter in college Old Dominion, which made the transition from FCS to FBS during his time there and plays in Conference USA. He was not selected in the 2015 NFL draft but signed with Minnesota as a free agent.

Heinicke, 28, hung around the Vikings practice squad for 2015 and 2016 and spent some time in New England before the Houston Texans signed him in November 2017. He made his debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day 2017 and completed his lone pass attempt, but suffered a concussion and had to exit.

In 2018, Heinicke landed with the Panthers, then coached by Rivera. Heinicke started Carolina’s Week 16 game that season against the Atlanta Falcons, completing 33 of 53 passes for 274 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He suffered an elbow injury during the game and ended the season on injured reserve.

In between, Heinicke spent time in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks (he did not see the field). He told reporters at the time he'd begun mathematics courses at Old Dominion when Rivera rang with a second chance.

