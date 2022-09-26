Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 4 game?

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 4 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Cowboys are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 4 picks, predictions:

The Arizona Republic: Commanders 27, Cowboys 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "Carson Wentz and the Commanders have not impressed early this season, but it wouldn't surprise us to see them knock off the Cowboys after a short week for Dallas."

Draft Kings: Go with the Cowboys to cover against Commanders

It writes: "The Commanders struggled on both sides of the ball in Week 3, and with the Cowboys having home field advantage and a backup quarterback whose fit on the team has surpassed expectations, they should be able to cover a 3-point spread against Washington."

NFL Week 4 odds:

FanDuel: Bet the Cowboys to cover vs. Commanders

Isaiah De Los Santos writes: "This battle could come down to the wire, according to the opening betting lines. ESPN's FPI thinks this contest will go in Washington's favor, but I'm siding with the Cowboys. Dallas was surprinsgly solid without Dak Prescott in Week 2, and this defense looks like one of the best in the league after limiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals. It remains to be seen if Carson Wentz's resurgence is actually legit, so it's safer to back a defense known for giving QBs problems."

Bookies.com: Take the Cowboys to cover vs. Commanders

Bill Speros writes: "The Cowboys tend to win big at home against lesser opponents. Dallas boasted the top winning percentage against the line last season, covering in 13 of 18 games. They did it in part by covering in all four home games in which the line was 6 points or more. Will Dak Prescott return in time for this one or will it be Cooper Rush again? Either way, ride with the 'Boys at home."

More: NFL Week 4 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 4 NFL games

Will the Washington Commanders beat the Dallas Cowboys in their NFL Week 4 game?
Will the Washington Commanders beat the Dallas Cowboys in their NFL Week 4 game?

Pro Football Network: Cowboys will cover against Commanders

BJ Rudell writes: "Dallas keeps lurching forward, awaiting the return of Dak Prescott and its customary high-powered offense. Concerns with Ezekiel Elliott linger, and it’s anyone’s guess whether Cooper Rush can help propel this team to mediocrity. Washington is in a slightly different boat, with a resurgent Carson Wentz entrenched at QB, plenty of question marks at RB, and an array of capable receivers who could go off any given week. Interestingly, Antonio Gibson is averaging a dreadful 0.6 yards after contact — a far cry from his 1.9 and 2.0 marks the past two seasons. His reduced effectiveness and usage the past two weeks have coincided with two straight losses."

Sportsnaut: Commanders 21, Cowboys 20

Jason Burgos writes: "In Week 4 of the Washington Commanders schedule, the team will look to bounce back from their loss last week and try to hand division rivals the Dallas Cowboys another loss in the 2022 NFL season."

More: NFL power rankings Week 4: Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars rise

CBS Sports: Cowboys favored against Commanders in NFL Week 4

Tyler Sullivan writes: "This line opened at Cowboys -6 back in May, but plenty has changed between then and now. First, quarterback Dak Prescott has been sidelined due to a thumb injury and it'll likely be Cooper Rush under center for Dallas. While there may be more movement following the Cowboys' Monday night matchup against New York, they were a 2.5-point favorite in the lookahead line last week and have since bumped up to a 3-point favorite on Sunday night."

ESPN: Commanders have a 64.3% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Cowboys a 35.3% shot at picking up the victory.

More: NFL Week 4 odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/under for every Week 4 NFL game

