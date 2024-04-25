Washington Commanders will retire Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green's No. 28 next season

FILE - Former Washington Redskins cornerback Darrell Green stands next to his bronze bust at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2008. The Washington Commanders are retiring Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green’s No. 28 next season, the latest step in the organization's efforts to honor players of the past since new ownership took over last summer. The team announced Thursday, April 25, 2024, that Green will be the fifth player in franchise history to receive that honor. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders are retiring Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green’s No. 28 next season, the latest step in the organization's efforts to honor players of the past since new ownership took over last summer.

The team announced Thursday that Green will become the fifth player in franchise history to receive that honor after Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9, Bobby Mitchell’s No. 49, Sammy Baugh’s No. 33 and Sean Taylor’s No. 21. No one has worn 28 since Green retired in 2002, but it was not officially retired under previous owner Dan Snyder.

"I am beyond grateful for this honor and to new ownership, who embraced my wife and me from day one,” Green said. “I am humbled to have my jersey retired here. The team means everything to this community, and I am encouraged not only for us to win a Super Bowl but to win the community back.”

Green played all 20 of his NFL seasons with Washington, winning the Super Bowl twice and being name first-team All-Pro in 1991. He holds the record for the most consecutive seasons with an interception at 19 and played until he was nearly 43 years old.

“For 20 years, Darrell Green gave everything he had to this organization and fanbase,” said controlling owner Josh Harris, who grew up a fan of the team. “No one on our team will ever again wear No. 28. Thank you, Darrell, for embodying what it means to be a Washington football player, both on and off the field.”

Green, a first-round pick in 1983 out of Texas A&I, now called Texas A&M-Kingsville, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

The Commanders have the second pick in the NFL draft Thursday night and are expected to take a quarterback they believe can be the long-term answer at the sport's most important position. Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU and North Carolina's Drake Maye are the most likely selections.

