Warriors vs. Nuggets: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors welcome reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors’ returned to the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference standings with an impressive Christmas Day win on the road over the Suns, and while Draymond Green has since entered health and safety protocol, Andrew Wiggins is set to return. Guard Jordan Poole has also cleared protocol, but is still listed as out on Tuesday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 28

Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area and Altitude TV (Nuggets)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Nuggets at Warriors notable injuries:

Nuggets: Monte Morris (left knee soreness) is probable. Bol Bol (health and safety protocol) and Aaron Gordon (left hamstring soreness) are questionable. PJ Dozier (ACL surgery), Markus Howard (left knee sprain), Jamal Murray (left knee injury recovery) and Michael Porter Jr. (spine surgery) are out.

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness) is probable. Draymond Green (health and safety protocol), Damion Lee (health and safety protocol), Moses Moody (health and safety protocol), Jordan Poole (health and safety protocol), Klay Thompson (injury recovery) and James Wiseman (injury recovery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Otto Porter Jr.

F Andrew Wiggins

C Kevon Looney

G Steph Curry

G Gary Payton II

Denver Nuggets