Warriors trolled by Pistons after heartbreaking buzzer-beating loss

Pistons troll Warriors after Klay's heroics spoiled by Bey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Pistons' Twitter account was in a good mood after Detroit's stunning 122-119 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

A minute after Saddiq Bey hit a buzzer-beater to seal the Pistons' season-series sweep of the Warriors, this tweet dropped.

Twenty minutes later, the Pistons struck again.

Raise your hand if your team is 2-0 against the defending champs ðŸ™‹â€â™‚ï¸ — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 5, 2023

The Pistons didn't stop there.

Yes, when a team beats the defending NBA champions twice in a season, they get to brag, even if they have the third-worst record in the league. The Pistons improved to 11-30 with the win, and only the Houston Rockets (10-28) and Charlotte Hornets (10-29) have worse records.

The Pistons aren't the only team with a 2-0 record against the Warriors this season as the Indiana Pacers won both meetings and the New Orleans Pelicans have won the first two matchups of the season with two more coming in March.

While the Warriors have impressive wins over the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and other top teams in the NBA, they've struggled against the three worst teams in the Eastern Conference (0-2 vs. Pistons, 1-1 vs. Hornets and 0-1 vs. Orlando Magic), as Warriors World pointed out.

Warriors 1-4 vs the 3 worst teams in the East — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) January 5, 2023

The Warriors have to hope their play against the Eastern Conference bottom feeders improves as they face the Magic on Saturday at Chase Center.

For now, the Pistons, Pacers and Pelicans all get to raise their hands. If the Warriors can't bounce back, the Magic will join that group.

