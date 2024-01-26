Warriors' Steph snubbed from 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Warriors star Steph Curry is not among the Western Conference's NBA All-Star Game starters, the league announced during TNT's "Inside the NBA" pregame show Thursday.

Curry was second in fan voting through the third round of balloting last week, but the player and media tabulation hurt him.

Instead of Curry, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic were named Western Conference backcourt starters.

Curry had been named a starter in his previous nine NBA All-Star Game appearances. Now he will have to wait for the All-Star reserves to be announced on Feb. 1. The only time he wasn't voted into the midseason showcase was the 2019-20 NBA season when he sustained a left hand injury in the fourth game of the year that caused him to miss most of the campaign.

Joining Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic as Western Conference starters are Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (team captain), Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

The fans had Curry second in voting, but he finished third in player voting behind Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic, while the media had the two-time NBA MVP fourth behind SGA, Doncic and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game is set to take place at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Eastern Conference starters are: Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (team captain) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Curry enters the Warriors' game against the Kings on Thursday at Chase Center averaging 26.7 points, 5.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 38 contests. He's shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from 3-point range.

Based on those numbers and the fans' desire to watch Curry, it's likely that he will hear his name called next Thursday as an All-Star reserve. But he'll have to wait and see, just like everyone else.

