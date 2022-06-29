Warriors’ Ryan Rollins diagnosed with stress fracture in foot

Golden State Warriors draftee Ryan Rollins on Wednesday was diagnosed with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, the team announced.

The Warriors discovered the injury during his onboarding medical evaluation prior to the start of the California Classic on July 2. He was ruled out playing and will be reevaluated following the conclusion of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Rollins, the 44th pick last week, averaged 18.9 points, six rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 34 games as a sophomore last season at Toledo. His 641 points were the third-most in program history as he became the fourth player to reach at least 1,000 points in two seasons.

Rollins was among those players named to the Warriors’ summer league roster, along with fellow draft pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. Warriors roster players Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman were also listed.

The injury to Rollins comes as the soon-to-be 20-year-old was set to participate in summer league and begin to make a case to earn a place on the roster next season. He is not a lock to make the team, as a second-round pick, and his status moving forward is unclear.

