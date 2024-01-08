What we learned as Steph goes ice cold in blowout loss to Raptors

SAN FRANCISCO – Draymond Green was back at Chase Center on Sunday evening to watch a game for the first time since his NBA suspension was lifted a day earlier, and the four-time All-Star could not have liked what he saw.

The Warriors were thoroughly and completely beaten by the Toronto Raptors in a game that left fans heading for the exits midway through the fourth quarter.

It was bad in so many ways, and the final score – 133-118 – wasn’t a clear indicator how one-sided the game was.

Toronto abused Golden State for 76 first-half points, held the Warriors to 45.5 percent shooting for the game and led by as many as 27 before coasting over the final 12 minutes to win going away.

Stephen Curry suffered through one of his worst shooting nights this season, scoring just nine points on 2-of-14 shooting from the field and 0 of 9 from 3-point range, his second game with no triples in three weeks.

Klay Thompson provided one of the few Warriors highlights with 25 points. Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis added a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Fan favorite Moses Moody scored 21 points in 22 minutes.

The game started off bad for the Warriors (17-19) and didn’t get much better. They committed turnovers the first two times they had the ball and were down 7-0 before attempting their first shot.

The Raptors (15-21) led by 27 at halftime, were up 101-87 heading into the fourth and never let the Warriors get any closer.

Green had his NBA suspension lifted on Saturday and took part in the pregame walkthrough with his Golden State teammates but could only watch from the end of the bench as the Raptors dismantled the Warriors.

Golden State’s defense, an issue most of this season, had all sorts of problems trying to contain R.J. Barrett. Traded to Toronto by the New York Knicks on Dec. 30, the former first-round draft pick torched the Warriors for a season-high 37 points with five 3-pointers.

Here are the takeaways from the Warriors' loss:

Siakam's audition

Several teams, including the Warriors, would love to add Pascal Siakam to their roster to help make a playoff push. An unrestricted free agent at the end of the year, Siakam showed why: He had 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and was very active on both ends of the floor in what was something of an audition for the Warriors.

Toronto has a high asking price for the two-time NBA All-Star, which has scared off a few potential suitors. While he would no doubt provide a big boost for the Warriors, the question for first-year general manager Mike Dunleavy is what he’d be willing to give up to acquire the 29-year-old.

Kuminga and/or Andrew Wiggins most likely would have to be included in any kind of trade should the Warriors make one, and they reportedly are not interested in parting with Kuminga.

Klay gets it going

Thompson’s season-long shooting woes have been well-documented but he looked a lot like his old self against the Raptors. He was the only Warriors player who had any kind of offensive consistency and finished with his best scoring output since he scored 28 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 23.

Against Toronto on Sunday night, Thompson shot 10 of 15 and had five 3-pointers on seven attempts from beyond the arc.

Curry's slump

Curry was held scoreless in the first half and didn’t score his first points until early in the third quarter. The two-time NBA scoring champ made just 2 of 14 shots from the floor and looked out of sync most of the night, missing all nine of his shots beyond the arc.

Many times this season Curry has been the only real offensive threat that the Warriors had. He got some help against the Raptors but was never able to find a smooth rhythm. He did have six assists, but the way this team is playing right now, he cannot have an off night if they are going to have a chance to win.

