Warriors mock Rudy Gobert for crying over All-Star snub

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert really wanted to be an All-Star. The 26-year-old had a legitimate case for playing in the game, but wound up being one of its biggest snubs.

Gobert addressed the snub Friday, and got emotional while talking about it.

Rudy grew increasingly emotional speaking with the media about his All-Star snub. Said his mom called him crying. Said he wrote and deleted several messages on social media. Finally, he grew too emotional to speak, and walked off, wiping away tears. pic.twitter.com/UkFX2nUrt8 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) February 1, 2019





There are a few ways to interpret Gobert breaking down during the interview. Some might look at it as Gobert being passionate about his job. He’s put up strong numbers this season, averaging 15 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. He’s also been a force defensively. After putting in all the work required to play at an All-Star level, he missed out on making the All-Star team. It crushed him.

Some have suggested Gobert talking about his mom may have played a role.

I mean…from my interpretation the man was tearing up talking about the sacrifices his mom made. Clowning him for that is cruel — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) February 1, 2019





The Golden State Warriors decided to take things a different route. Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green opted to mock Gobert for showing emotion at the snub.

I guess I should cry too… no Charlotte? 😢😢😢 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 1, 2019





He gone cry in the car? — Danielson… (@andre) February 1, 2019





Gobert hasn’t responded to those taunts yet, though he definitely saw them.

Gobert heard Draymond talking… pic.twitter.com/zvDtKa3irc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2019





The big man followed that up with another subtle dig while speaking with the media after Friday’s game, calling back the forward’s very unfortunate use of Snapchat a few years ago.

Rudy Gobert: "Draymond, did he tweet? What did he tweet? As long as he doesn't post anything on Snapchat, we're good." 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/I6Q8En4LxF — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) February 2, 2019





It’s possible Gobert is waiting until the Jazz and Warriors meet on the court to fully settle the issue. He won’t have to wait long. The two teams play again Feb. 12. We’ll see if either side walks off the court in tears.

Rudy Gobert was not happy about his All-Star snub. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

