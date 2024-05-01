Warriors lose to Bobcats, will play in pigtail game

Apr. 30—Box Score

At Aberdeen

BOBCATS 3, WARRIORS 0

Rochester 000 000 0 — 0

Aberdeen 010 011 X — 3

ROC Pitching — Ubias 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 3 K Highlights — Rodriguez 1-3; Smith 1-3

The Rochester baseball team couldn't get the bats going on Tuesday, as the Warriors were blanked by Aberdeen 3-0.

The Warriors (10-8, 6-6 2A EvCo) managed just two hits against Aberdeen's Hunter Eisele, a pair of singles from Ethan Rodriguez and Kole Smith.

"He threw a phenomenal game," Rochester coach Brad Quarnstrom said of Eisele. "I could tell by the second or third inning that it could be a tough one."

Mason Ubias had a nice outing on the mound, giving up just two earned runs in six innings while striking out three, but he ended up on the hook for the loss.

With the loss, the Warriors finish fourth in the EvCo, and they'll play Washougal, the GSHL No. 5 seed, in the District 4 Tournament pigtail game on Saturday at Camas High School. The winner will take on the GHSL league champion in a district quarterfinal on Tuesday, May 7.

"We at least live to see another day," Quarnstrom said.

Before that, however, they'll wrap up their regular season on Wednesday in a non-league matchup against Shelton.