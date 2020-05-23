Warriors legend Chris Mullin jokes playing now would've saved him pain

Warriors legend Chris Mullin had a Hall of Fame career, but you couldn't blame him for feeling like a man out of time.

Mullin made 38.4 percent of his 3-pointers, but he only averaged 2.2 attempts per game. Of the Golden State players who appeared in at least 10 games this season, 10 attempted at least as many.

He thrived in an era almost entirely devoid of spacing, and Mullin told KNBR's "Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks" on Thursday that he was bewildered the NBA's 3-point revolution didn't take place sooner.

"My question's this, and I think we've talked about it before: Why the hell didn't we just shoot more 3s?" Mullin jokingly asked the hosts. "Did you have to put rules in to tell you when to spread the floor? Really?"

Mullin noted that shooting from the outside would be a great counter to the hand-checking and physical defense the NBA become known for in the 1990s. Defenses that decade aimed to deter players from scoring inside, first and foremost, and Mullin joked all of his teams "kept going in there and getting our heads knocked over."

"(We took a) higher-percentage shot, but now I've got a fake hip, a fake knee and half a shoulder," Mullin quipped.

In other words, you're not the only one who would've preferred to see Mullin play under today's rules.

