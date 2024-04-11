Warriors and Jumpers record several wins at Southwestern All-Comers

Apr. 10—The Southwestern Warriors hosted their own Southwestern All-Comers meet on Tuesday, with the Somerset Briar Jumpers also attending the event. There, several local athletes came home with victories, with the two teams achieving 16 wins between themselves. Southwestern also won overall in both boys and girls, with Somerset boys and girls placing fifth as a team.

In the boys' 100m, Southwestern's Victor Colyer finished in second with a time of 11.94, with Somerset's Tyson Absher finishing right behind him in third with a time of 11.97. Other finishers included Somerset's Cameron Mccaskill in 10th with a time of 12.50, Somerset's Kris Hughes in 12th with a time of 12.62, Southwestern's Mason Wilson in 21st, Southwestern's Seth Dial in 29th and Southwestern's Jonathan Haynes in 32nd.

Colyer won the boys' 200m in a time of 23.92, while his teammate Kameron Cox finished second with a time of 24.32. Other finishers included Absher in sixth with a time of 24.90, Wilson in 15th with a time of 26.04, Southwestern's Riley Stinson in 18th with a time of 26.19, Southwestern's Gage Anderson in 22nd and Somerset's Jonas Blakeman in 27th.

Colyer also took home first place in the boys' 400m, winning in a time of 52.70, with his teammate Ben Coomer placing sixth with a time of 55.82. Other finishers included Somerset's Eli Eastham in eighth with a time of 56.11, Stinson in 15th with a time of 1:00.40 and Southwestern's Maddox Singleton in 31st.

In the boys' 800m, Southwestern's Drew Kelly finished sixth with a time of 2:20.46, with Coomer finishing 13th with a time of 2:25.89. Other finishers included Somerset's Jason Escobar-Lopez in 14th with a time of 2:27.28, Southwestern's Michael Seiber in 22nd and Southwestern's Bryce Bateman in 33rd.

In the boys' 1600m, Southwestern's Zabrey Bortz finished in second with a time of 4:56.16 and Kelly finished fifth with a time of 4:58.70. Other finishers included Escobar-Lopez in ninth with a time of 5:19.76, Southwestern's Hunter Troxtle in 10th with a time of 5:22.77, Southwestern's Hayden Cummins in 12th with a time of 5:24.03, Somerset's Cameron Albright in 16th with a time of 5:32.71, Somerset's John Lackey in 21st, Somerset's Cooper Neikirk in 29th and Singleton in 35th.

Bortz took home the win in the boys' 3200m, winning in a time of 11:01.67, with his teammate Troxtle finishing third in a time of 11:53.64. Other finishers included Coomer in fifth with a time of 12:36.51, Lackey in seventh with a time of 12:45.29, Neikirk in ninth with a time of 13:37.48 and Somerset's Cameron Underwood in 10th with a time of 13:39.89.

In the boys' 110m hurdles, Southwestern's Steven Flynn placed sixth with a time of 19.78. Other finishers included Southwestern's Tyler Phelps in 10th with a time of 20.96 and Somerset's Tyson Brashears in 11th with a time of 21.18.

Flynn placed sixth in the boys' 300m hurdles with a time of 47.27, with Brashears in 10th with a time of 50.19, Southwestern's Gunner Schlosser in 12th with a time of 52.36 and Phelps in 13th with a time of 52.47.

Somerset's 'A' team of Jackson Burgess, Noah Taylor, Absher and Mccaskill finished fifth in the boys' 4x100m relay with a time of 47.62, with their 'B' team of Jamal Tilley, Kevin Meija, Grayson Gulock and Robey Browning finishing seventh with a time of 48.77. Southwestern's team of Anderson, Dial, Wilson and Flynn placed ninth with a time of 57.43.

Somerset's 'A' team of Tilley, Browning, Gulock and Hughes finished fifth in the boys' 4x200m relay in a time of 1:44.35, with their 'B' team of Eastham, Meija, Taylor and Corban Cimala finishing sixth with a time of 1:44.51. Southwestern's team of Anderson, Dial, Wilson and Flynn finished eighth with a time of 1:45.34.

In the boys' 4x400m relay, Somerset's team of Burgess, Eastham, Meija and Bryson Stone finished fourth with a time of 4:12.28, while Southwestern's team of Bateman, Seiber, Schlosser and Valor Pennington finished fifth with a time of 4:18.82.

In the boys' 4x800m relay, Somerset's team of Stone, Eastham, Meija and Albright finished fifth with a time of 9:45.66, with Southwestern's team of Bateman, Seiber, Singleton and Troxtle finishing seventh with a time of 10:51.16.

In the boys' high jump, Stone, Levi Taylor and Pennington all tied for first place with a height of 5-06.00.

In the boys' long jump, Cox finished in first place with a distance of 19-06.00. Other finishers included Absher in second, Taylor in fifth, Burgess in eighth, Dial in 16th and Southwestern's Tyler Arnett in 22nd.

Southwestern's Kaden Hewitt won the boys' triple jump with a distance of 40-07.50. Other finishers included Taylor in fourth, Burgess in fifth and Cimala in eighth.

In the boys' pole vault, Blakeman finished fifth with a height of 8-00.00. Other finishers included Seiber in sixth, Kelly in seventh, Underwood in eighth, Troxtle in 10th, Bateman in 12th and Somerset's Miller Washam in 13th.

Southwestern's Nico Pascarella won the boys' discus with a distance of 132-02.00. Other finishers included Mccaskill in sixth, Somerset's Zach Koger in seventh, Somerset's Braxton Wheeler in ninth, Southwestern's Christopher Rodas in 19th, Somerset's Sam Miller in 26th and Southwestern's Caiden Gensel in 27th.

In the boys' shot put, Southwestern's Nikolas Tucker finished second with a distance of 41-06.00. Other finishers included Pennington in 13th, Koger in 15th and Rodas in 22nd.

In the girls' 100m, Somerset's Hannaha Boyer finished fourth with a time of 14.20, with Southwestern's Emma Sears finishing 12th with a time of 15.31. Other finishers included Southwestern's Ellie Weddle in 17th with a time of 15.73, Somerset's Adyson Wharf in 21st, Southwestern's Ren Wood in 26th, Southwestern's Reagan Butt in 27th, Somerset's Hope Hoffman in 28th, Somerset's Katie Dye in 30th, Southwestern's Kaylee Creek in 31st and Somerset's Garrah Vanover in 32nd.

In the girls' 200m, Somerset's Emma Midden finished fourth with a time of 28.11, with Southwestern's Shelby Lockard finishing fifth with a time of 28.16. Other finishers included Sears in 10th with a time of 30.94, Southwestern's Kaitlyn Williams in 13th with a time of 31.87, Wharf in 18th with a time of 34.08, Hoffman in 21st, Southwestern's A.J. Perrin in 22nd, Somerset's Macie Parker in 23rd and Dye in 25th.

In the girls' 400m, Somerset's Isabella Mckenzie finished fifth with a time of 1:07.36, with Southwestern's Clare Marie Ramsey finishing sixth with a time of 1:09.97. Other finishers included Williams in seventh with a time of 1:12.08 and Southwestern's Madeline Peterson in 11th with a time of 1:16.91.

Southwestern's Shaye Seiber won the girls' 800m with a time of 2:28.83, with her teammate Olivia Huff finishing second with a time of 2:35.31.

Seiber won the girls' 1600m as well with a time of 5:38.08, with Madeline Peterson finishing seventh with a time of 6:27.54 and Southwestern's Nahia Galarregui finishing 11th with a time of 6:54.86.

In the girls' 3200m, Southwestern's Brylee Troxtle finished second with a time of 14:56.68. Other finishers included Galarregui in third with a time of 15:13.63 and Southwestern's Kya Rowlands in fifth with a time of 15:17.56.

In the girls' 100m hurdles, Southwestern's Ansley Mounce finished third with a time of 19.92. Other finishers included Somerset's Jaycee Cothron in sixth with a time of 21.68 and Rowlands in eighth with a time of 23.61.

In the girls' 300m hurdles, Lockard finished in third place with a time of 54.39. Other finishers included Cothron in fifth with a time of 56.69 and Mounce in eight with a time of 57.65.

Somerset's 'A' team of Boyer, Mckenzie, Midden and Grace Burgess won the girls' 4x100m relay with a time of 53.68. Southwestern's team of Perrin, Rowlands, Weddle and Sears finished sixth with a time of1:00.48, while Somerset's 'B' team of Wharf, Parker, Hoffman and Vanover finished eighth with a time of 1:04.46.

Somerset's 'A' team of Boyer, Mckenzie, Midden and Maliyah Childrey took home first place in the girls' 4x200m relay with a time of 1:55.53. Southwestern's team of Mounce, Ramsey, Lockard and Huff finished second with a time of 1:57.09, with Somerset's 'B' team of Wharf, Parker, Hoffman and Faith Mayfield finished eighth with a time of 2:21.53.

Southwestern's team of Huff, Ramsey, Mounce and Seiber took home the win in the girls' 4x400m relay with a time of 4:36.48.

Southwestern again took home the win in the girls' 4x800m relay, with their team of Huff, Madeline Peterson, Lockard and Seiber winning with a time of 10:55.91.

Ramsey finished tied for fourth in the girls' high jump with a height of 4-06.00.

In the girls' long jump, Burgess finished second with a distance of 15-03.50. Other finishers included Madeline Peterson in fifth, Southwestern's Sia Taylor in sixth and Troxtle in 14th.

Burgess took home the win in the girls' triple jump with a distance of 33-09.75.

Perrin won the girls' pole vault with a height of 6-06.00.

In the girls' discus, Southwestern's Chloe Brotherton took home the win with a distance of 82-08.00. Other finishers included Southwestern's Claire Peterson in ninth and Taylor in 13th.

Taylor finished third in the girls' shot put with a distance of 24-06.00. Other finishers included Claire Peterson in fourth and Brotherton in sixth.

Both Southwestern and Somerset will next compete in AJ's Heart of the Bluegrass Track Classic on Saturday at Mercer County.

