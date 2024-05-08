Warriors, Heralds, Falcons shut out of D-II district competition in boys tennis

May 8—Staff Report

Edgewood, Saint John and Jefferson ran into tough Division II competition on Tuesday during the boys tennis sectional tournament at Solon.

None of the county teams advanced anyone to the district tournament.

In doubles, Saint John's Carter Blenman and Danny Hutchins reached the quarterfinals, before being ousted by the Orange duo of Adam Saab and Gabe Guller, the fourth seed, 6-0, 6-3.

Edgewood's Vinnie DeGeorge and Robbie DiGiacomo won their opening match, before losing to Blenman and Hutchins 7-5, 6-4.

In singles, Jefferson's Jensen Yarosh advanced to the quarterfinal round, but lost to West Geauga's Michael Wenger 7-6(1), 6-7(16), 10-8 in an attempt to reach the semifinals.

Edgewood's Noah Vencill, the fourth seed, fell to Orange's Ishan Bhatt 7-5, 6-3 in a second-round match.

Saint John closes its season today at Lake Catholic, Edgewood is at Fairview on Thursday and Jefferson hosts Harvey on Thursday.

Geneva is playing in the D-II sectional tournament at Boardman today.

Lakeside's doubles team of Matthew Surbella and Sergio Lozano advanced to the D-I district tournament based on Monday's sectional results at Solon.

The duo are playing today in Solon for district seeding. The district tournament is scheduled for May 16 and 18 at Springside Athletic Club in Akron.