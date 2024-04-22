Warriors expected to find bigger role for Moses Moody

Moses Moody has struggled to earn himself a consistent spot in the Golden State Warriors rotation. He played in 66 games for Steve Kerr’s team this season, averaging 8.1 points, 3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game on 46.2% shooting from the field and 36% shooting from 3-point range.

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. believes Moody’s struggles have been due to the Warriors’ depth in his position. He’s been fighting an uphill battle ever since the franchise acquired him with the 14th pick in the 2021 NBA draft. However, Dunleavy did note that the front office and coaching staff will explore options to open up some additional playing time for Moody heading into next season.

“Yeah, I think the good and bad of the situation with Moses is, first he’s improved, he’s gotten a lot better, and on top of it, I think any issues with him playing, frankly, is a result of our depth, which is also a good thing,” Dunleavy Jr. said. “But in the end, you’re right, he hasn’t probably played as much as we would like and there hasn’t been a clear enough path. So that will be something we’ll look at. I think it’s really important coming into Year 4 for him that there is some reasonable playing time available for him where he can impact our team and be out there and continue to improve, and I think that’s a fair thing.”

Moody has shown flashes of his upside when given the opportunity to play consistent minutes. He could be the scoring punch the Warriors need off the bench. And he’s proven capable of stepping into the starting lineup when Kerr’s team is in a pinch.

If the Warriors are unable to find a legitimate role for Moody heading into next season, it will be interesting to see if they keep him around. After all, if he wants to reach his full potential, he needs to be on the court and experiencing all the different highs and lows the NBA provides. The front office has some tough decisions to make.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire