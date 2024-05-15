Do the Warriors have enough trade assets to land a superstar?

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be active during the off-season. Their elimination from the play-in tournament at the hands of the Sacramento Kings highlighted some of the shortcomings Steve Kerr’s roster must overcome to get back to being a contending team.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. must decide if the Warriors will continue straddling two contention timelines or if the franchise needs to pick a direction and stick with it. If the front office chooses to double-down on the final stage of Steph Curry’s career, it may add another elite talent via trade.

However, in a recent episode of 97.5 The Game’s “The Morning Roast,” Joe Shasky questioned whether the Warriors have enough assets to get a superstar-level trade over the line. Any deal for a top-tier talent would likely cost multiple young players and future draft picks.

Shasky shared his thoughts on the Warriors’ current trade assets and questioned whether they were enough to compete with some of the other teams in the NBA.

You can watch the full discussion by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire