Former Warriors champion believes Golden State can make one more run

Marreese Speights won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015. He knows how difficult it is to compete consistently at the top end of the NBA. However, that hasn’t stopped him from throwing his support behind his former team.

When speaking on a recent episode of NBC Sports Bay Area’s ‘Dubs Talk’ podcast, the former Warrior shared his belief that Steve Kerr’s roster is still capable of making at least one more championship run. Speights did concede that Golden State would likely need to make some moves during the offseason to make it happen, though.

“I 100 percent think they got one more run in them,” Speights said “Those guys are dangerous, man. It’s going to take one or two more pieces they need to sign. And some of them young boys need to step up, get (Andrew) Wiggins locking in for the (entire) year. It’s not over for them.”

The Warriors are expected to be active during the offseason. They have decisions to make regarding Klay Thompson and Chris Paul’s future with the franchise. They will likely look to bring in some additional talent to help improve the roster.

If the Warriors can enter the new season with a renewed focus, and some of their younger talents can take another developmental jump, Speights might be right, Kerr’s team could get itself back on track and contend for a championship. A lot will depend on what happens this summer.

