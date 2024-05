Warriors' Curry, Kings' Sabonis voted to All-NBA Third Team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 2023-24 All-NBA teams are here, featuring Warriors point guard Steph Curry and Kings big man Domantas Sabonis on the third team.

The honor marks a Warriors franchise-record 10th All-NBA Team selection (First Team four times, Second Team four times and Third Team twice) for Curry, who becomes the 26th player in NBA history to earn double-digit All-NBA honors.

"It's amazing -- 10 times now Steph's been an All-NBA player," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said in a video released by the team. "The brilliance for an entire decade is so rare. Steph's been an MVP a couple of times, a four-time champion, but 10 straight years, or at least 10 out of 11, I guess, with the one year with the injury, to be All-NBA is just a testament to Steph's work ethic, obviously his skill and his talent, but also his desire to continue to be great and to continue get better every single year.

"Just an amazing accomplishment."

For Sabonis, the selection marks his second consecutive season after being named to the 2022-23 All-NBA Third Team. He is the 10th player in Kings franchise history to earn back-to-back All-NBA honors.

Unsurprisingly, some of the league's premier names in Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards earned a nod on one of the three teams.

However, other key players like Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown and Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey didn't make the cut.

Here's what to know about the 2023-24 All-NBA teams, which were positionless this season:

Who made the 2023-24 All-NBA first team?

These five players are among the league's best:

Who made the 2023-24 All-NBA second team?

These five players just missed the cut on the first team:

Who made the 2023-24 All-NBA third team?

These five players formed the third team:

When was the first All-NBA team chosen?

The first All-NBA teams were chosen in 1946-47. From then to 1954-55, only two All-NBA teams were formed and players were selected regardless of position.

Here's how the first ever All-NBA team panned out:

First team:

Joe Fulks, Philadelphia Warriors

Bob Feerick, Washington Capitols

Stan Miasek, Detroit Falcons

Bones McKinney, Washington Capitols

Max Zaslofsky, Chicago Stags

Second team:

Ernie Calverley, Providence Steamrollers

Frank Baumholtz, Cleveland Rebels

Johnny Logan, St. Louis Bombers

Chick Halbert, Chicago Stags

Fred Scolari, Washington Capitols

Who has the most All-NBA team selections?

LeBron James has the most All-NBA nods with 20, continuing his record streak. He has 13 first-team nods (also the most), three seconds and four thirds.

Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan are all tied at second with 15 total selections.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast